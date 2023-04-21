Dawoodi Bohras celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and gratitude

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community in the city and around the world celebrated Eid ul Fitr with great enthusiasm and gratitude. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayers, and spiritual reflection.

Dressed in their best attire, community members gathered in the city’s Masjids and community centres to offer prayers on the eve and morning of Eid-ul-Fitr. Adnan Baugwala, a local PR coordinator said, “We traditionally celebrate Eid, and the breaking of the fast, by eating ‘Kharak’ (dried stuffed dates) and by preparing and serving ‘Sheer Khurma’. After joining the early morning prayers on the day of Eid, community members will meet and greet each other and will collectively pray for everyone’s good health, happiness and prosperity.”

He added, “Throughout Ramadan, our members in the city and across different parts of the world gathered in their local Masjids and community centres in a spirit of prayer and unity. We hosted community meals, organised Quran recitation and memorisation programmes and undertook various social welfare activities.”

For Muslims across the globe, Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion to strengthen their bonds with family and friends, and embrace the values of kindness, generosity and compassion towards each other.