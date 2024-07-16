Dawoodi Bohras observe Ashura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Dawoodi Bohra community observed Ashura, the culmination of the ten-day Muharram congregation, on Tuesday (July 16). Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).

The Ashara Mubarak sermons delivered by Janab Murtaza Bhaisaab Nomani inspired community members to seek knowledge from the light of the Holy Quran and strive to emulate the noble qualities of the Prophet Mohammed and the Ahle Bayt. All community members, young and old, observed a fast on this day.

In the historic city, these sermons were held at Najmi Masjid, Sarafa-Pandariba. Dignitaries Adnan Baugwala, Arshad Nomi, and other community members were present on the occasion.