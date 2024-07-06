Dawoodi Bohras to observe Ashara Mubaraka from July 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, during the month of Muharram, the Dawoodi Bohra community will be observing Ashara Mubaraka (10-day period) from July 8 to 16.

The PR coordinator for the Dawoodi Bohras of Aurangabad, Adnan Baugwala, stated, “Like millions of Muslims around the world, the community, will commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Husain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him). The sermons delivered during the 10 days inspire community members to seek knowledge from the light of the Holy Quran and strive to emulate the noble qualities of the Prophet Mohammed and the Ahle Bayt. Community members close their shops and businesses, take leave from school and work, and participate in the Ashara Mubaraka. It is a time of spiritual reflection and educational growth.

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras from across the world travel to the city chosen for the central gathering by their leader, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, to listen to his sermons. Those who could not attend the international event join their local congregations, in which persons appointed by His Holiness deliver sermons. In Aurangabad, these sermons will be held at Najmi Masjid in Pandariba, according to the press release.