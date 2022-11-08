Day care centre for thalassemia, sickle cell patients

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Thalassemia Society and Lions Club of Aurangabad Icon inaugurated a ‘Day Care Centre’ for thalassemia, sickle cell anemia patients at municipal community centre, N-2 Cidco on Tuesday. Lion (Icon) project chairperson Rajendra Singh Rajpal inaugurated the centre. Lion Icon president Keval Songre, treasurer Pramood Longaonkar and member Sunil Chotlani were present. Thalassemia, hemophilia and sickle cell anemia patients and patients with other blood disorders will be provided treatment at low rates, said secretary Anil Divekar. Sri Satya Sai blood centre manager Dr Mahendra Chauhan, Dr Nandani Tiwari, Dr Arun Chaudhary, institution president Kailash Avcharmal, treasurer Sameer Mirza and others were present.