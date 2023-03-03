Day II: CSMC removes 32 encroachments from Cidco N-6 sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court orders, the anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 32 encroachments from the road extending from Central Octroi Naka to Maulana Azad Chowk in Cidco N-6 sector.

The drive to remove encroachment kickstarted on Thursday (March 2). Today was the second day of the drive. The civic authorities claimed of freeing the land valuing Rs 1 crore by removing encroachments developed on the municipal corporation property.

Earlier, the CSMC squad removed an encroachment made by an unidentified person on the open and spacious land near the municipal corporation shopping complex on road Bajrang Chowk to Sainagar. The squad demolished the barbered wire fencing and seized the wire along with the gate and the cement poles. Later on, the squad removed 32 encroachments. The people had encroached land of either 10x10 feet or 10x15 feet in size by erecting tin sheds. They had set up pan stalls, garages, electronic gadget shops and plywood shops in the sheds.

Under the guidance of the additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, the action was taken by the designated officers Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, building inspectors Pandit Gaoli, Syed Jamsheed, Mazhar Ali, Cidco’s deputy engineer Uday Chaudhary and others.