Day II: W20 delegates vow to bring change to achieve goals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The W20 inception meeting concluded today afternoon. The special sessions were held on topics Enablers for Women-led Development: Policy & legal Frameworks and Breaking the Barriers: Stories of Unconventional Women

turned out to be inspiring, thought-provoking and brainstorming in the morning.

The first session was moderated by USA’s Michelle Silverthorn while the panellist include United Nations Susan Jane Ferguson, Advocate (Supreme Court of India) Bansuri Swaraj, Advocate from South Africa Prof. Narnia Bohler and Spain’s Katherina Miller.

Swaraj underlined the need of cultivating willpower amongst women in politics and work for bringing gender equality. She also pin-pointed the positions offered to women under the Law and in the country.

Silverthorn pointed out that there is a dire need to work together to achieve the desired goals. The other panellist highlighted framing of independent acts and policies so as to bring change in the mindset of people creating obstructions in the progress of women in the world.

The second session focussed on the success stories of women who overcame multiple barriers and gender-based discrimination in the workplace and emerged as outstanding. The women who broke the gender barrier and chose to pursue unconventional career paths in their lives were applauded in the session moderated by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sonal Mansingh.

The coffee table book ‘Avya’ compiled stories highlighting the contribution of women from the city was released on the occasion.

The entrepreneur from Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission, Zubedia Bibi, mentioned the government welfare schemes launched to empower women from rural sector.

The Women in Indian Navy including Surgeon Commander Shazia Khan, Lt. Commander Tavishi Singh, Lt. Commander Swati Bhandari and Lt. Commander Disha Amrith set ideals by choosing unconventional careers. The representative of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association's Deepa Bhat Nair mentioned her initiative that led to women's empowerment.

The Chair of W20 Dr Sandhya Purecha said that the W20 Engagement Group has discussed 70 different issues in the two days inception meeting.