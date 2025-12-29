Day-long political drama in BJP…

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Will there be a Mahayuti (grand alliance) for the municipal elections or not? What decision will the leaders take? Will tickets be allotted or denied? With these questions in mind, party office-bearers and workers spent the entire day hovering between the BJP office and leaders’ residences. From morning till evening, they failed to receive any concrete answers, leaving everyone feeling like they were “on oxygen”. Owing to the political drama within the Mahayuti, no one received the clarity they were expecting.

MLC Sanjay Kenekar, BJP city chief Kishor Shitole, and Sameer Rajurkar went to guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat’s bungalow in the afternoon with a revised proposal on seat-sharing. The proposal given by the BJP on Sunday night and Monday morning was rejected by the Shinde Sena. As the Shinde Sena pushed for a reduction in BJP’s seats, the BJP presented a fresh proposal demanding equal seat sharing. Workers kept calling each other to find out what happened next.

Many asked to ‘stay prepared’…

BJP leaders have reportedly advised every aspirant to stay prepared. Feeling confident that their candidature is “fixed”, several aspirants have already begun preparing their nomination papers. But with no final message yet, no BJP candidate filed a nomination on Monday.

Shinde Sena trying to break the alliance…

“It is the Shinde Sena that is moving towards breaking the alliance. We sent four proposals, but they were not satisfied with any. If they agree to the proposal we’ve given now, good; otherwise, the BJP is also fully prepared to contest independently. We’ll wait till late night, but beyond that our decision is clear.”

— Atul Save, OBC welfare minister