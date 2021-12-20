DC gets Rs 278 crore through registration of 47K properties

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The sale and purchase of properties are gaining momentum in the district after the first and the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. As a result, the administration through registration of 47,232 properties, the Department of Stamps, has got revenue of Rs 278 crore from April to December 2021. The district's target revenue collection for the year 2021-22 is Rs 440 crore.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) of registration and Deputy Controller of Stamps Soham Wayal said, " The percentage of the transaction was low due to Covid pandemic during last year. During the current financial year, the speed of transactions gained momentum in October and November. We are hoping to cross target collection of revenue in the next three months."

Meanwhile, the state government has not taken any decision on producing vaccination certificates at the time of property sale or purchase. A total of 7,500 properties were registered in October-November. Revenue of around Rs 50 crore was earned during these months.

Month wise revenue (in rupees) collected through the registration of properties

April - 20 crore

May - 30 crore

June - 25 crore

July - 30 crore

August - 25 crore

September - 35 crore

October - 44 crore

November - 46 crore and

December (15th) - 22 crore