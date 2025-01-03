DC-led committee to inspect controversial water works on Paithan Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed a road over the main water pipeline laid on Paithan Road. They have even constructed a tar road on 12 to 14 kilometres over the pipeline. As a result, traffic of vehicles cannot be resumed over the water pipeline. Therefore, a team consisting of the Divisional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, District Collector, and Superintendent of Police (SP) will be inspecting the road on Saturday morning. Earlier, the inspection was to be held today morning but had been postponed for a day.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has laid a 2500mm diameter water pipeline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. The water pipeline was installed at the location where the NHAI had granted permission. A new water supply scheme, costing Rs 2740 crore, is being implemented to ensure that 18 lakh citizens of the city receive water daily. The work of this project is being monitored by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. The Bench has also appointed a committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner to review the progress of the project.

A road cannot be constructed over the water pipeline because 80 air valves will be installed on the pipeline. In the event of a pipeline rupture, vehicles on top would be thrown up to a height of 120 to 125 feet due to the immense water pressure. The newspaper published a series of articles highlighting the irregularity and the chaos surrounding this issue. Taking note of this, a committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner decided in its meeting on January 1 to inspect the road and water pipeline. The inspection scheduled for January 3, was rescheduled to January 4.