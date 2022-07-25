DC warns auto-rickshaw drivers to stop hooliganism

Aurangabad, July 25:

District collector Sunil Chavan warned the auto-rickshaw drivers to stop hooliganism with the passengers and follow traffic norms with discipline. He was addressing the drivers during a meeting organised pertaining to problems of drivers, following traffic norms and security at district collectorate. He mentioned that the auto-rickshaw fare hike will be considered only when the drivers will follow the norms with discipline. He issued various directives to the drivers.

Acting RTO Sanjay Metrewar, officials of the auto-rickshaw Association Nisar Ahmed Khan, Nahid Farooque, Zakir Pathan, Shaikh Latif, Manoj Jaiswal, Ramakant Joshi, Mohammad Bashir, Mohd Farooq Roshan, Rajesh Rawalkar and others were present.

Chavan mentioned that a decision regarding meter price hike and share rickshaw will be taken soon. The drivers should follow the rules. They should wear uniform, use the batches and behave well with the passengers, he said.

Nisar Ahmed Khan said, around 80 per cent drivers follow the rules. The administration should increase the fare, he said.