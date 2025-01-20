DCA cadet becomes lieutenant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mayuresh Patil, a cadet from the Defense Career Academy (DCA), has achieved the rank of Lieutenant in the Indian Navy. Hailing from Jalgaon, he is currently serving aboard the INS Vikrant, posted in Karwar, Karnataka. Mayuresh attributes his success to the rigorous training at DCA and guidance from Prof. Dr. Kedar Rahane. He completed his schooling at Kashinath Palod Public School, Jalgaon and later joined DCA for NDA preparation. His parents, Dr. Deepak Patil and Sheetal Patil are proud of his achievement. DCA staff congratulated him for his inspiring success.