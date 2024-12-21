DCM Shinde to visit district on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra's newly appointed DCM Eknath Shinde, will be in the district on Monday. He is set to inaugurate the crushing season at Panchganga Sugar and Power Factory in Mahalgaon, Vaijapur Tehsil. Shinde is scheduled to arrive at Chikalthana Airport from Mumbai at 12.30 pm. From there, he will travel by helicopter to Mahalgaon for the event, which will kick off at 1 pm. By 2 pm, he will return to Chikalthana Airport and depart for Mumbai by plane. His visit is expected to draw significant attention, with key political implications in the region.