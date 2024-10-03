DDUKK signs MoU with Param Institute in Bamu campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Param Skill Training India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday so that the students of Bachelor of Vocation can apply their skills and knowledge in industry.

The representatives of both sides held a meeting at Management Council Hall and signed the MoU today. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, centre chief Dr Bharati Gawli, adv Amol Sambhre from the university while skill director of Param Parmeshwar Rajbinde and Cooperation director Yogesh Bangale from Param were present. Dr Kunal Dutta and Vishal Ushir from DDUKK also graced the event. The students of B Voc course of Kendra will get hands-on training in the company and guidance on skills.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari recently held a meeting with industrialists to enhance cooperation between industry and academia.

Pro-VC Dr Sarwade said that the MoU would help start an ‘Eco-System’ between the academic and industrial sectors. Parmeshwar Rajbinde said that this agreement would be fruitful for the application of business-oriented skills and knowledge.