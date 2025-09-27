De-addiction, OP, generation gap & closure of schools portrayed through 1-act plays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various social issues, including de-addiction, Operation Sindoor, generation gap and conflict, closure of Marathi schools, were portrayed through one-act plays performed at Natyarang stage of the three-day Central Youth Festival being held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday. A total of 12 plays were performed on the first day today.

A team from the College of Computer Science (Beed) performed “Savi”, a powerful play showing the crisis of closing Marathi-medium schools in rural areas. A team from the Dharashiv sub-campus of Bamu staged “Kalyug”, which depicted the plight of the people when the king is incompetent.

Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna, presented a play, “Vyasanmukti” focusing on how a family is pushed to the brink due to the husband's addiction. The wife pretends to be addicted herself to make her husband realise his mistake and restore the family’s harmony.

Balbhim College (Beed) presented a play on “Operation Sindoor” which explored issues faced by women. The team of Deogiri College performed a staged “Khodala Phandicha Aadhar”, portraying the generational gap and the interdependence between the two generations.

The team from Bamu performed “Bujagavane” (The Scarecrow), contrasting a traditional scarecrow with a modern one-- symbolising social commentary. KSK College (Beed) presented “Aat Kay Jaltyay Konach?” (What’s Burning Inside, and Whose?) is a thought-provoking drama.