Dead infant found in open plot in Wadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a male infant was found dead in an open plot near Gut No 21 on Cidco's Tisgaon-Wadgaon road on Saturday. Arjun Havnor, a construction worker noticed the infant at around 5:30 pm. According to reports, the infant was covered in ants.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage from the office of Anil Chordia, located near the plot. The footage revealed a person, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, abandoning the infant on an open plot in Wadgaon at around 4:00 am on Saturday.

Police personnel, including PSI Swati Uchit and her team, reached the scene upon receiving the report. A Panchnama of the incident was made, and the infant's body was recovered. While the person's face in the CCTV footage was not clearly visible, senior police inspector Avinash Aghav stated that local authorities will be reviewing footage from other nearby cameras in an attempt to identify the suspect.