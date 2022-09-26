Dead woman booked for killing 11-yr-old daughter

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

In a rarest of the rare incident, Mukundwadi police station have registered a case against a deceased woman on charge of killing her own 11-year-old daughter by administering high dosage of medicines through saline, two and a half years ago. The woman after killing daughter ended her life by committing suicide.

It may be noted that the police had found a body of the woman along with 11-year-old girl at Tornagadnagar in Mhada Colony area in Cidco N-2 sector on the night of April 18 2020.

The deceased Asha Deepak Gaikwad was a nurse and she killed her daughter Rutuja in despair. First she administered high dosage of medicines through saline to her daughter and later on, she herself took high dosage of medicines and ended the life. The post mortem report received by the police confirms the development.

Asha had taken divorce from her husband and the act committed by her depicts that she gave up in despair. The Mukundwadi police station’s PSI Vaishali Gudwe have registered an offence against the deceased woman on charge of killing her daughter.