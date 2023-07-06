Deaf person relieved of Rs 23K by hackers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jinsi police registered an offence against an unidentified person on charge of siphoning Rs 23,000 from the bank account of a deaf person Mehmood Hasham Shah (37, Kiradpura), two months ago.

Mehmood could not speak or listen. It so happened that on May 11, Mehmood lost his mobile phone in the Roshan Gate area. He was operating a mobile banking service and e-wallet (Phone Pe) linked to his SBI Bank account. The ex gratia granted by the state government for handicapped persons is deposited in the SBI Bank account. However, the unidentified thieves hacked the bank account and e-wallet from the lost mobile and transferred Rs 23,000 from his account to another account. The police inspector Ashok Bhandare is investigating further.