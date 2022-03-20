Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad, March 20:

A debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in Jategaon in Phulambri tehsil. The incident came to the fore on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sudam Bhausaheb Danve (52).

Police said, Sudam Danve has a one and a half acres farm. He had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from SBI Bank and Rs 1 lakh from a private firm. However, he could not pay the installments due to the frequent non-productivity on the farm. On Friday morning, he went to his farm but did not return home in the evening. The family members and the villagers searched for him everywhere but did not find him.

On Saturday morning, the body of Danve was found lying near his far. Police Patil Dnyaneshwar Borude informed the police. His body was sent to the rural hospital for autopsy. A case of accidental death has been registered with Phulambri police station while under the guidance of PI Ashok Mudiraj, head constable Lahane is further investigating.