Debt-ridden woman commits suicide

Aurangabad, July 1:

A debt-ridden woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Bapunagar in Khokadpura on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Asha Champalal Tarte (45).

Police said, deceased woman lived in a rented house in Bapunagar in Khokadpura area with her husband, two sons and a daughter. She had taken loan during the lockdown period. However, she could not repay the loan. People used to come to her house and asked for their money. Hence, she used to ask her husband and children to lock her in the house. She had not even paid the house rent for several months. Finally she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Asha had lost her job during the lockdown period. She had taken around Rs 3 lakh from various persons to run her house this crisis period. She had not even paid the house rent accumulated to around Rs 30,000. When her husband used to go out for work, she asked her to lock her in the house to neglect the creditors.

On Friday afternoon, she was alone in the house and she hanged herself. When her daughter came at around 2.30 pm, she opened the door and found her mother hanging. She started shouting and the nearby residents gathered. The people immediately informed the Kranti Chowk police. PSI Dr Vishal Ingale and others rushed to the spot and took the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, Asha mentioned in the suicide note that she is ending her life as she has no money to repay the loan and people are coming everyday asking for their money.