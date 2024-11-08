Deccan Odyssey arrives with 48 foreign tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 48 foreign tourists hailing from America, Australia and United Kingdom, on-board Deccan Odyssey, got down at the local railway station on Friday afternoon.

This is for the first time in this season all the tourists on this train are foreign nationals. This is the fifth trip and so far 169 tourists have been to the city.

All foreign guests were accorded a warm and traditional welcome by performing ‘aukshan’ and a cultural programme presented by Dilip Khanderai and his team. The tourists visited world heritage Ellora Caves and Devgiri Fort today, said ATDF’s Jaswant Singh.

Earlier, the first train of the season arrived with 17 tourists (on September 23); 58 tourists (on October 11); 19 tourists on October 14; 22 tourists (on October 20) and 48 tourists reached through the fifth trip on Friday.