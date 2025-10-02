Deccan Odyssey to arrive in city on October 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The luxury train and palace on wheels, Deccan Odyssey, will be arriving in the city with 26 on-board tourists, on October 10, stated the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

MTDC General Manager and Chief Project Officer (Deccan Odyssey), Chandrashekhar Jaiswal said, “ The luxury train is the pride of Maharashtra. This is the first trip of the Deccan Odyssey, this tourist season. The tourists on-board hail from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Spain, United States of America, Canada, etc countries. It will arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on October 10.”

The tourists after deboarding at the station will visit world heritage Ellora Caves and other important monuments and then leave for Mumbai. The luxury train had started from Delhi.

It may be noted that the visit of tourists gives a push to the local economy as they enjoy having local fruits, art and handicraft items as a souvenir of their visits from the local shops.