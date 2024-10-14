Deccan Odyssey tourists to halt in city next week

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The tourist on board the luxurious Deccan Odyssey train arrives in the city and proceeds towards further destinations on the same day. However, the tourists reaching here by the special train on October 20 (Sunday) will be halting in the city. They will be spending two days visiting all the heritage sites and places in the district.

Season’s third trip of the luxury train arrived in the city with 19 tourists on board on Monday morning. They were accorded a traditional welcome by Dilip Khanderai and his team. The team presented Maharashtrian folk dance and performed ‘aukshan’ of the guests. Later on, the tourists left the railway station to see Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort and Ellora Caves.

The president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Jaswant Singh

said, “ The next visit of the Odyssey train will be on October 20. The tourists on-board will be visiting Ellora and Devgiri Fort on the first day and on the second day they will prefer local sightseeing including visiting Bibi ka Maqbara. Later on, the tourists will proceed to Pench (Ramtek) and then visit Ajanta Caves.”

So far, 94 tourists including foreigners arrived in the city in the three trips of the Odyssey train. There were 17 tourists on board during the first trip on September 23 and the second trip had 58 tourists on October 11.