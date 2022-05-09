Decision on 11th standard admissions mode to be taken soon

Aurangabad, May 9:

The Education Department will take the decision to implement a centralised admission process (CAP) whether online or offline mode for the 11th standard in the district, soon.

The deputy director of Education, Anil Sable, made recommendations to implement an online admissions process for the junior colleges from the city and rural areas for the academic year 2022-23 while MLC Satish Chavan demanded an offline admission process.

There was an online mode for the city colleges until 2020 while it was offline for both city and rural colleges in 2021.

The directorate of the education has not taken a decision on it, yet. The district was excluded from the online admission process last year. MLC Chavan in a demand made with the School Education Minister raised to a question on the insistence on the online admission process as there is no demand from students and parents about it.

Deputy director of Education (Aurangabad region) Anil Sable said that officers from the directorate of education had asked about the 11th admissions process, but, no directives were received yet.

The officers asked him to wait for some days. The number of seats in rural areas is less while the figure of aspirants is high. Seeing this, the colleges take more fees from students. This affects admissions intake in prominent junior colleges.

The MLC said that the possibility of teachers turning surplus cannot be denied on fewer admissions in the city’s granted colleges.