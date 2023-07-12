Decision to transfer of ACB to municipal corporation likely on June 17

Meeting of cantonment boards across the country with MoD in Delhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has organized a meeting of cantonment board chief executive officers (CEOs) across the country in Delhi on July 17 to decide on the transfer of 62 cantonment boards to municipal corporations. The central government had sought feedback from the CEOs of the cantonment boards before making a decision on the transfer. The administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation has given the green signal to include the residential and commercial areas of the cantonment board into the municipal corporation.

Transfer of services to municipal corporation

Currently, water supply to residential areas in the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) is provided by the municipal corporation, while sanitation and healthcare are the responsibility of the cantonment board. After the transfer, all services will be provided by the municipal corporation to the citizens of the cantonment area. The central government has constituted a committee for the transfer of cantonment boards across the country, including the seven boards in Maharashtra.

State government's representation in the committee

However, sources have revealed that the committee does not have a representative from the State government, raising a question about who will represent the state government and the cantonment boards in the state in Monday's meeting. The decision on the transfer is expected to be taken in the meeting, as the necessary feedback has already been provided by the concerned authorities.

Implications of the transfer

If the transfer is approved, it will mark a significant change in the governance structure of cantonment boards. The transfer is aimed at improving the delivery of services to citizens and creating a more efficient governance system. The decision will also have financial implications for the municipal corporations, as they will have to bear the cost of providing services to the Cantonment areas.