Deepotsav to start today with the Surotsav of 'Lokmat'

Organized by Lokmat: Mahesh Kale's music concert

Aurangabad:

On the eve of Deepotsav, 'Lokmat', which is constantly conducting various activities for the citizens, has organized a musical programme of renowned singer Mahesh Kale on Friday evening at 'Lokmat Bhavan'. The event will be held for special invitees and pass holders.

Every year on the occasion of Diwali various unique programs are organized by Lokmat. In order to start this year's Diwali with music, Lokmat has organised Surotsav on October 21 at 6 pm at Lokmat Bhavan. The excitement of the avid listeners has reached its peak to listen to singer Mahesh Kale. Free passes were distributed by Lokmat for four days for this event which was only for invitees and pass holders. It is necessary to bring the pass with you while coming for this event. General audience will be admitted through the rear gate of Lokmat Bhavan, while VIPs will be allowed through the main gate.

Parking facility at three places

The Regal Lawn of Lokmat, Shiva Trust site on Jalna Road (old office of Air India) and parking area near Priyadarshini Udyan near MGM have been made available for this event.