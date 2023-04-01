Degrees conferred on 168 youths in IHM’s Graduation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The degrees were conferred on 168 students in the Graduation Day ceremony of the Institute of Hotel Management, (IHM-A) organised at the Vivanta by Taj on Friday.

Of them, 116 youths have completed B A (Hons.) Hotel Management and while 52 are graduates of B A (Hons.) Culinary Arts.

MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Puneet Chhatwal and Farhat Jamal (chairman, Maulana Azad Educational Trust) addressed the batch of 2022. Vice Chancellor, University of Huddersfield (UK) Prof Bob Cryan conferred the awards and addressed the students. The dignitaries gave away prizes to the meritorious students.

Principal IHM-A Dr Anand Iyengar presented an overview of the Institute’s performance in the last academic session. Rushad Kavina presented the graduating class to the dignitaries. Smita Parmar was the master of the ceremony and Fauziya Sharrif proposed a vote of thanks. Graduates, parents and local dignitaries were present in large numbers. All the staff and faculty members contributed to the success of the event.

Box

Toppers honoured with prizes

The toppers were honoured with awards and prizes. Names of some of the toppers are as follows;

--Sahil Sen (Dr Rafiq Zakaria Award for Academic Excellence B.A (Hons.) Hotel Management.

--Jennifer Roy Dr Rafiq Zakaria Award for Academic Excellence B.A.(Hons.) Culinary Arts.

--Shreya Nair Dr Fatma Rafiq Zakaria Award for All Round Performance by a Female Student BA (Hons.) Hotel Management.

--Manavi Binani Dr Fatma Rafiq Zakaria Award for All Round Performance by a Female Student BA (Hons.) Culinary Arts.