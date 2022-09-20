Delay in land allotment keeps 153 entrepreneurs waiting for plots

Investment up to Rs 5000 crores, provide employment to 25000 youths

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

The State government has ended the freeze on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) allotment of 181 land parcels in the State on Monday. Meanwhile, in another shocker, the plots allotted by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government to around 153 new entrepreneurs under the MIDC in 2021-22 have been stuck due to the postponement of the delay of the State government. Senior sources in MIDC informed that these industries will invest around Rs 6000 crore and provide employment to 20000 to 25000 youths.

After the new State government came to power, some decisions of the Thackeray government were suspended. These included plot allotment to around 153 new entrepreneurs in various MIDCs in the State including Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai. These entrepreneurs have now been forced to keep their projects on hold. Due to the postponement, the expansion of some the industries has also stopped. The managing director of a reputed industrial group said that three months ago, he applied to MIDC's regional office for plot. However, his application was put on hold. The expansion of his industry has stopped as the space could not be obtained even after paying 25 percent of the value.

Such decisions will hamper new investments

The new government has done the job of blocking the decisions taken by the MVA government for the progress of the State. We have granted plots in MIDCs to new entrepreneurs for the growth of industries in the State. But, due to the vengeful politics of this government, new industries could not be started, said Subhash Desai, former industries minister.

Situation of the MIDC:

Regional offices: 16

Total MIDCs : 289

Proposals from the entrepreneurs: 153

Challenges of entrepreneurs

• Non approval of permits even after 'single window scheme'

• Delay in land allotment process in many large MIDCs due to political pressure

• Time taken by government to issue permits to industries

• Regional offices not adequately staffed