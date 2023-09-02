Delay in publishing DP plan halting development of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Municipal Corporation Development Plan Action Committee demanded the release of the development plan (DP) to give a push to the city. The committee also announced its new body on the occasion.

The committee office-bearers held a meeting in the last week of August. The release of the Development Plan will give a momentum to the development in the 18 villages (which were included in the expansion of the city) and help in making development in a planned way. The representatives of these 18 villages grieved that the majority of their land has been declared as Green Zones. Henceforth, the illegal localities are coming up in these No Development Zones. If the plan is published within time and if the Green Zones are merged into Yellow Zones then it would provide relief to the farmers and plan the development of their land accordingly.

The committee office-bearers also appealed to regularise the houses built by the poor people in these Green Zones. The farmers were also present on the occasion in large numbers.

New Body

The new body comprised of president Jaganath Rithe, vice presidents Ramesh Dahihande and Gokul Malke, secretary Ravi Kavade, joint secretary Karbhari Navpute, executive president Karbhari Jadhav, treasurer Revnath Shinde and members including Shashikant Wagh, Ganesh Kolkar, Ravi Autade, Pravin Kulkarni, Babasaheb Muley and Amol Navpute. Former corporators Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap and others are the advisors of the body.