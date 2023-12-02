Delay in road works annoys civic chief

He instructed them to complete laying of water and drainage pipelines before developing road works.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, on Friday, instructed the contractors (private agencies) and officers concerned, to immediately replace the old and damage water and drainage pipelines or lay new ones, prior to the construction of new roads in the city.

It may be noted that the CSMC will be spending a budget of Rs 100 crore from its exchequer to develop 63 roads, other than 31 roads being built by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL).

Two years ago, the ASCDCL announced construction of 101 roads by spending Rs 317 crore under the Smart City Mission. The CSMC also had invested its monetary share in the road project. The contractor - A G Construction - was shortlisted, but it seems the works are underway at a slow pace. This is pushing the citizens to face inconvenience. Till date the contractor has completed 70 roads. However, it has been noticed that some of the roads have to be redone. However, the contractor and the section concerned were instructed to ensure that the works of remaining 31 roads do not get stopped and also underlined to maintain coordination with the civic authorities from the water supply and drainage section, but the order seems to have not been implemented.

The CSMC has noticed that the works have been suspended in the areas like Bhausinghpura, Kailashnagar, Ulkanagari, Satara, Deolai, Naregaon, Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, Bambatnagar, Padegaon and Mitmita. It is essential to undertake repair of the damaged water and drainage pipelines or lay new drainage pipelines (if needed), relocate electric poles on the side of road, power transformers and encroachments from the roads, etc before starting the construction of new roads in the city. It is also observed that the roads have been dug out for small and petty works after construction.

Absence of coordination

With an aim to complete the road works in deadline, it has been observed that there is absence of coordination between various government and semi-government offices like CSMC, ASCDCL and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The development of roads in each zone should have been done on priority by deploying the respective zonal engineers and deputy engineers, but has not been done. Hence the focus will be on giving momentum to these works, said the municipal commissioner.