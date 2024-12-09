Delegation of Singaporean students visits MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of students and teachers from Singapore visited the MGM campus on Monday under the project i2EYE. MGM Medical College and Hospital, MGM University and the National University of Singapore jointly hosted the i2EYE programme today in the presence of dignitaries.

The Singapore delegation comprises 28 students and three teaching faculties. Project i2EYE director Dr Rupesh Agarwal, Dr Satish Rampatna, Dr Rohit Agarwal, MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, MGM Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, Medical Superintendent Dr Aparna Kakkad, Superintendents Dr Raghavan and B K Somani, head of the Eye Department Dr Sarika Gadekar, teachers and students were present.

Speaking at the event Dr P M Jadhav said, "Just as all of you (students) can learn many things in India, we can also learn many things from you. No one is perfect and the learning process is always ongoing.”

The project i2EYE' was launched in 2019 to have doctors visit patients for check-ups instead of patients coming to doctors. This initiative has previously been implemented in the States of Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Rupesh Agarwal (director of the project) said that MGM students and Singaporean students would jointly conduct patient check up through various camps at four locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the next week.