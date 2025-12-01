delete names of voters outside Prabhag 4 limits : Uddhav Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Although Bhimnagar, Bhausinghpura, Padegaon, Mitmita, Nandanvan Colony, and Laxmi Colony fall within the limits of Prabhag No. 4, three to four thousand names from outside the prabhag, particularly from Jaisinghpura, Ravraspura, and Tisgaon Grampanchayat areas have been included in the voter list. These names should be deleted immediately, demanded Thackeray Shiv Sena’s deputy city chief (west constituency) Ganesh Lokhande in an objection submitted to the municipal corporation’s election officer and commissioner on Monday.

The voter list for this prabhag includes names of voters from Tisgaon Grampanchayat. Besides, voters from nearby areas such as Mill Corner, Kotwalpura, and Khadkeshwar, as well as voters from the Cantonment Board and adjoining areas like Garampani, Panchakki, and Kohinoor Colony, have also been added to Prabhag 4.

It is expected that the voter list should be prepared only after a proper site inspection, which does not seem to have happened. Therefore, the objection letter states that the three to four thousand names included from outside the prabhag limits must be deleted immediately.