Delhi agency shortlisted for City Central Park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A new City Central Park (CCP) is set to be constructed in the vicinity of Swami Vivekananda Garden on TV Centre Road, covering an area of 23 acres. The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth has taken the initiative for this project and has sought an expression of interest (EOI) from interested companies. A Delhi-based agency has submitted a proposal, and a presentation of the project will be made after Diwali. Following that, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared.

The civic administration believes that a beautiful garden is essential to attract tourists, as every visitor to the city should visit this park. The city welcomes over 3 million tourists (30 lakhs) each year, but the number of visitors to Siddharth Garden and the zoo is relatively low. To enhance tourism, the administrator have launched various innovative initiatives. After developing the garden at Cidco N-8, the response from citizens has been positive. Recently, an Adventure Park was created over 1.5 acres at Swami Vivekananda Garden, and a bullet train service was initiated at the same location. Now, the CCP is in the works, and proposals have been requested from interested agencies to prepare a DPR.

In the second round of tenders, two agencies submitted their responses, and the Delhi-based agency ‘Design Coordinates’ was deemed qualified. A presentation on how the CCP will be designed will be made after Diwali. Following the company’s presentation, the municipal corporation will provide necessary instructions, leading to the preparation of the DPR, said the garden superintendent Vijay Patil.

Agency expert in designing large parks

The Design Coordinates agency has experience in designing parks both domestically and internationally, having developed parks in areas like Noida near Delhi and abroad, ranging from 10 to 100 acres. This expertise was a significant factor in their selection for this project.