Demand for cabinet expansion before Assembly session

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shinde Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, “ The Cabinet expansion should be done before the beginning of Assembly session. This expansion has been delayed for many days. The government is taking this matter seriously, so it is likely that the expansion will take place before the Assembly session.”

While addressing the mediapersons at a press conference the MLA further said that the Shinde Sena will certainly have the guardian minister in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The BJP had worked hard to ensure Sandipan Bhumare's victory. As a result, there has been a demand within the BJP for their MLA to be given the guardian minister position. According to BJP office-bearers, a BJP delegation is expected to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule in this regard. When Shirsat’s attention was drawn towards this BJP’s demand and their proposed meeting, Sanjay Shirsat clarified on Saturday that the guardian minister will be from the Shinde Sena only.