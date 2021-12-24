Demand for CID inquiry in Akash Waghule attack case

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

Matang Samaj Anyay Atyaqchar Virodhi Kruti Samiti has demanded crime investigation department (CID) investigation in Akash Waghule attack case at Harsul. The samiti submitted a memorandum to commissioner of police on Friday in this regard.

Co-ordinator of the samiti, Santosh Pawar said that Akash Anil Waghule (19, Lahujinagar, Harsul) was was attacked by some unidentified persons with sharp weapons on December 8 night. He sustained serious injuries and presently is being treated in the ICU in Government Medical College and Hospital. In 2016, his elder brother Shubham Waghule was murdered by his friend over personal dispute with sharp weapon. The case is sub judice. Now, Akash has been attacked in the similar way.

Akash is the only earning source in the family and the condition of the family is very bad. The police have not arrested the accused after 17 days of the attack. The investigation should be handed over to CID so that it would be cleared whether the attack is linked to his brother’s murder or not. Similarly, the government should give protection and financial assistance to Waghule family, Pawar mentioned.

Uttamrao Kamble, Sanjay Thokal, Sanjay Gaikwad, Ratan Shelar, Raju Bhalerao, Subhash Waghule, Kishor Danke, Raju Khajekar, Prabhu Bagul, Ishwar Danke, Kachru Kamble, Uttamrao Danke and others have signed the memorandum.