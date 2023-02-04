Demand for civic amenities in slums under Gunthewari Act

Aurangabad:

The Ambedkarwadi Sangharsh Samiti (ASS) today decided to stage a demonstration to attract the attention of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration to provide basic amenities in slums falling under Gunthewari Act and fulfil the long pending demands. They alleged that the AMC administration is ignoring the Gunthewari localities for the past 20-25 years.

The ASS held a meeting today under the guidance of senior Ambedkarite movement leader Kanchan Sadashive. ASS president Shravan Gaikwad tabled the issues in the meeting. The discussion was held on providing amenities like roads, water supply, electricity, drainage in Gunthewari Areas, housing schemes, legalising illegal water connections, reducing water tax, penalty on tax, making occupants as owners, issuing BPL certificate, stopping harassment to handcarts and preventing them from earning their livelihood in the name of G20, increase the height of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at Bhadkal Gate etc.

The ASS office-bearers and hundreds of activists were present at the meeting.