Demand for electricity skyrockets in April

Use spikes up to 325 to 330 MW in April, was 261 MW in February and March

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the summer heat intensifies, the demand for electricity in the city has skyrocketed, causing an increase in electricity bills for citizens. The city's electricity consumption has risen from 261 MW in February and March to 325-330 MW in April. This increase in demand has put a strain on the pockets of residents.

Rural areas have not been spared from the heat wave either. Farmers have started plowing their land, but electricity is only being used for gardens. Due to frequent power outages during the day, farmers have switched to drip irrigation instead.

In urban areas, people are relying heavily on fans, coolers, and air conditioning to cope with the sweltering heat. The city's temperature rose to 40.6 degrees Celsius (°C) on April 19, and it has not fallen below 34°C since then.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), has been trying to prevent power interruptions due to the increased demand. The company is urging citizens not to use unnecessary electricity and to be mindful of the high and low pressure electricity requirements. Overheating causes wires to break, resulting in accidents and damages. To prepare for the monsoon season, the MSEDCL has also been pruning trees and bushes that could potentially obstruct power lines during strong winds and rains.

Aim to provide uninterrupted power supply

The staff and the MSEDCL administration are on alert, and our aim is to provide uninterrupted power supply to the citizens. As the summer heat persists, residents are urged to conserve electricity and use it responsibly to avoid straining the city's power supply, said Prakash Jamhadhe, superintending engineer.