Demand for fast-track trial in Kashish murder case

Aurangabad, May 25:

The Sikh brethren have demanded to run the collegiate girl Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish’s murder case in the fast track court through a memorandum to the district collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday.

In the memorandum submitted by various Sikh organisations, it is said, victim Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish and her family members will not get justice unless the accused gets punishment immediately. Hence, the trial of the case should be conducted in a fast-track court. The presidents of Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Gurudwara Bhai Daya Singh Dharma Singh, Gurudwara Guru Tegbahadur Langar Sahib, Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib (Debhegaon, Kannad, and others have signed the memorandum.