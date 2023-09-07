Demand for freeing bus stands from private transporters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A demand has been made to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) divisional controller to make the Central and the Cidco bus stands from the clutches of the private transporters.

In a memorandum submitted by the MSRTC employees M C Kulkarni, S N Gholap, J R Kale and A L Waikar, it is mentioned that the private transporters forcibly take the passengers from the buses to their private buses. If the employees object to it, they start threatening them. As per the rules, the private transport operator and kiosks should not be operated within the ambit of 200 meters of the bus stands, but no one takes note of it. The corporation is incurring huge losses due to these activities. The depot chiefs do not take any action against it. If stern action is taken against the transporters and their agents, the income of the corporation will increase. Hence, the administration should take measures to increase the income and save the corporation from bankruptcy, the employees demanded.