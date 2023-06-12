Demand for under-construction houses on rise

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is expanding rapidly and it has gained an acclamation as a peace-loving city. Hence, people not only from the district but also from the entire Marathwada region wish to have a house of their own in the city. As the demand for houses has increased, around 300 construction companies at present are executing around 1,000 housing projects here. Moreover, the demand for under-constructed houses has risen as people get these houses at around 10 to 15 percent cheaper prices. Hence, preference is given to the booking of the pre-constructed houses.

The possession of the flats in the small apartments is given within 18 to 20 months after booking and in big townships within 24 to 30 months.

Confederation of Real Estates and Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit president Vikas Chaudhary said people are giving preference to the under-constructed flats. Presently, around 1000 housing projects of around 300 builders and developers are being implemented in the city.

Prices of flats, row-houses

- Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crores - Shahnoorwadi, Sutgirni, Ulkanagar, Jalna Road to Chikalthana, Ulkanagari, Surananagar, Osmanpura.

- Rs 20 lakh to Rs 75 lakh - Satara - Deolai, Beed By-pass.

- Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh - Zalta Kumbhephal.

- Rs 20 lakh to Rs 60 lakh - Paithan Road, Bidkin DMIC.

- Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh - Sawangi.

- Rs 15 lakh to Rs 40 lakh - Waluj, Pandharpur.

- Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh - Padegaon, Maliwada Road, Nashik Road.