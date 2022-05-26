Demand to cancel research centres for flouting norms

Aurangabad, May 26:

Members of Republican Vidyarthi Sena (RVS) staged an agitation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday demanding to cancel the Ph D research centres of those colleges which are not fulfilling University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, the RVS office-bearers stated that there is a need to allot research centres to eligible colleges only while it was observed that the institutes which do not fulfil the UGC paraments are getting the centres. The students union said that this would have impact on research quality. Its Marathwada president Sachin Nikam, Siddhodhan More, Premnath Jadhav and others were present.