Demand to conduct TAIT again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of aspiring teachers demanded that the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) should be conducted as there were errors in the question paper.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination conducted the TAIT through the IBPS agency. The questions were related to different subjects including English, Marathi, Mathematics and General Knowledge. However, questions of Mathematics in logical reasoning given in the teachers' recruitment test were from the banking examination.

The students were also confused about the options of questions related to English and Marathi subjects. This injustice with aspiring teachers. A delegation B Ed Holders Association submitted a memorandum to School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar demanding that the test should be held as per the required syllabus. The delegation was led by M D Ingle.

The recruitment of teachers will be conducted through the ‘Pavitra’ portal on the basis of the result of TAIT in Government and self-Governing bodies schools.