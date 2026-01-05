Demand to exempt teachers from election duty
January 5, 2026
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
In view of the municipal election process, the Maharashtra state teachers and non-teaching staff sena submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding exemption of teachers serving as BLO (booth level officers) from election duties. District president Amolraje Erande said BLO’s have year-round responsibilities and it is not feasible to handle election duties along with their core teaching work. Hence, BLO’s should be excluded from the municipal election process.
