Demand to extend Ph D admissions date

Aurangabad, June 1:

Different students' unions have demanded to extend the last date for the completion of Ph D admissions process.

The last date of submission of various documents and the guide's consent letter was May 31. However, there are hundreds of students who did not guide for Ph D research and were unable to submit the guide’s letter and documents.

Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena (BVS) submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor demanding to extend the last date of admissions process completion. “The approval of research proposal before Research and Recognition Committee was not done for not getting a guide for the research. How can they complete the admission process in such a situation,” it was mentioned in the memorandum. Dr Tukaram Saraf and others were present.