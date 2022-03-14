Demand to extend registration date for SARTHI fellowship

Aurangabad, March 14:

Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena (BVS) demanded to extend the last date of Ph D fellowship registration of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) for a month. The last date of applying for the SARTHI fellowship is March 15.

In a memorandum sent to the managing director of SARTHI, the BVS office-bearers stated that students are passing through a tough time because of Covid outbreak and natural calamity and it is affecting youths' education.

“The students pursuing Ph D within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University received admission confirmation letter only a few days ago due to Covid norms. So, many youths need more time to apply for the fellowship,” they said. The BVS demanded a month's extension for the registration. The memorandum was signed by Dr Tukaram Saraf and others.