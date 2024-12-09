Demand to file case against Reddy Co.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation awarded the contract of lifting and transporting garbage waste from the source to the processing plant to the Hyderabad-based P Gopinath Reddy Company, five years ago. Meanwhile, a workers union has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner (Labour) urging him to file a cheating case against the company for not paying at least minimum wages to the sanitary workers.

The company has been working in the city since February 2019. The company has appointed hundreds of workers to lift garbage daily. As per the condition laid by the municipal corporation, the company needed to pay minimum wages to the workers as per the government resolution dated February 24, 2015. The company has okayed the condition, but it is not implementing the GR. They also alleged that the company is exploiting the workers and not depositing provident fund (PF) contribution of the sanitary workers. Hence the company officers should be booked and their difference amount pending of the last six years should be released, stated the memorandum duly signed by Hakim Shaikh, Nitin Bhale, Sajid Shaikh, Dilip Hiwrale, Avinash Yadav, Rashid Shaikh, Balu Shinde, Shaikh Akbar, Sunil Dhule and others.