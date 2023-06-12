Demand to hold 2 posts exam on different days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will hold the examination for the posts of laboratory technician and assistant on the same day and time on June 18.

The Medical Education Department invited applications for direct recruitment on posts under the nursing, technical and non-technical categories.

A group of students submitted a memorandum to the department requesting to hold the examination of both posts on different dates or at least in different shifts. The eligibility for both posts is the same while all the candidates have applied with separate application forms and fees.

“If the examination is not held in the separate shift, the aspirants will lose the examination fee and also an opportunity of another post,” it was mentioned in the memorandum. Rameshwar Lute who leads the group of students demanded that the department should make one question paper and make one merit list for both the posts.