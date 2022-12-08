Demand to implement hiked Shikshan Sevaks honorarium

Aurangabad: Various teachers' unions demanded that the hike in Shikshan Sevaks honorarium should be implemented immediately.

It may be noted that currently, a Shikshan Sevak of primary school gets Rs 6,000 monthly honorarium followed by a Shikshan Sevak of secondary Rs 8,000 and higher secondary school teachers Rs 9,000.

Nearly 12,000 Shikshan Sevaks are working across the State while the posts of 67,000 teachers are vacant.

With the hike, a Shikshan Sevak of primary school was increased up to Rs 16,000 monthly followed by secondary teachers up to Rs 18,000 and higher secondary school level teachers up to Rs 20,000. Even the High Court too expressed surprise over the low honorarium of Shikshan Sevaks.

Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh, one of the teachers' unions, submitted a memorandum to Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis to approve the proposal honorarium hike.