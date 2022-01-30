Demand to invite all party members for statue’s dedication

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Students Wing of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen demanded that members of all political parties should be invited for the dedication of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Kranti Chowk, rather than particular organisations leaders.

Addressing a press conference here recently, AIMIM students wing State president Dr Kunal Kharat said that members from different communities follow Shivaji Maharaj.

“The leaders and activists who took inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj have now become top politicians, MLAs and MPs. Also, activists of all parties agitate at Kranti Chowk,” he said. Kharat said that all the schools and colleges should be granted permission to resume offline classes.

He said that those who did not participate in the freedom movement against the British should not teach us patriotism and make wrong comments against freedom fighter Tipu Sultan.

Its Marathwada president Mazhar Pathan, district president Abdul Rahman Khan, Awez Shaikh, Shahroz Shaikh and Nawaz Qureshi were present.