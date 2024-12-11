Demand to make financial provision of Rs 1000 Cr for MRTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MRTI Action Committee demanded to make Rs 1000 crore financial provision for the Minority Research and Training Institute (MRTI) which has head office in the city.

The State Government approved MRTI on August 7, 2024. In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the committee office-bearers stated that the autonomous institution would provide the necessary support for the academic, social and economic advancement of students from minority communities.

The office-bearers demanded that a Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association should be prepared for registration of MRTI under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013.

“An administrative building is required for the headquarters of this institute. A permanent committee should be formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary on the line of BARTI, SARTHI, Mahajyoti and TARTI,” he said.

It was stated that the institute would help in preparing an action plan in the current financial year and special training should be organised for competitive exams, fellowships, police, army recruitment, skill training, financial assistance and hostel facilities for employment-self-employment. MRTI Action Committee State President Adv Azhar Patha, Vice President Syed Asif, General Secretary Adv Shaikh Waseem and others signed the memorandum.