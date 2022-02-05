Demand to make teachers protection act

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Rashtravadi Shikshak Sangh and Maharashtra Rajya Kayam Vina Anudanit Shala Kriti Samiti jointly demanded that a teachers protection act should be made for their safety.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, a headmaster from Kannad Abasaheb Chavan and his staff member Santosh Jadhav were attacked by a youth who was teasing girls of the schools.

A delegation of the unions submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police, demanding that the accused should be arrested immediately as the incident is spreading terror in the education circle.

The unions said that teachers should be given protection by making an act so that the education sector should remain terror-free.

Shikshak Sangh district president Pradeep Vikhe, Surekha Shinde, Ravindra Tammewar, Chandrakant Chavan from Purogami Shikshak Sanghatna, Bharti Salunke, Wahed Shaikh, Shankar Adsul and others were present.